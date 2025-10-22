Bully Ray Names 'Weirdest' Aspect Of AEW WrestleDream 2025 I Quit Match

They may not have used fire, but Jon Moxley and Darby Allin used plenty during their I Quit match at WrestleDream, including lighter fluid, tables, an AEW flag, baseball bats, and perhaps most shockingly, an aquarium tank that Moxley attempted to drown Allin in. That spot has gotten the most notoriety, with former wrestler and WWE/AEW producer Sarah Stock in particular being critical, while "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray was less bothered by it.

Perhaps that was because there was another aspect of the match Bully felt was weird, which was, as he explained on "Busted Open," the fact that he never actually heard Moxley say "I quit."

"Did he say the words 'I quit?'" Bully said. "Did you hear 'I quit' come out of his mouth?"

While Bully and co-host Dave LaGreca concluded the weirdness was due to AEW not using a microphone to ask Moxley or Allin whether they quit, a common trope in WWE I Quit matches, Bully also felt that the decision opened the door for more story to be told. He even pointed to his own experiences as an example of how a wrestler that loses an I Quit match can save face and come back soon after.

"One of the things that I did in Ring of Honor is when I wrestled Flip Gordon at Final Battle in an I Quit match," Bully said. "The referee asked me at the end of the match 'Bully, do you give up?' And I said yes. And then what did I come back the next week and say?"

"I never said 'I quit,'" LaGreca said.

"So Jon Moxley can always say 'I never said I quit,'" Bully said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription