Bully Ray Defends Controversial Spot From AEW WrestleDream 2025 Main Event

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is officially in the books, but fans are not yet finished discussing and analyzing the show on social media. One big topic of discussion was the fish tank spot in the "I Quit" match main event that saw Jon Moxley hold Darby Allin's head under water in a fish tank repeatedly. The spot caught heat online with some who argued the spot was too extreme for kids who could be watching the pay-per-view. One defender of the spot was WWE Hall of Famer, and ECW legend, Bully Ray, on "Busted Open Radio." He acknowledged that the match "wasn't for everyone," and it all comes down to parental discretion.

"If your 12 year old, 14 year old, I don't care, whatever age, is watching something that you don't believe is good for them and you let them watch anyway, that's on the parent," he said. "It's all about parenting. Everybody's looking to blame everybody from everything else. I put an 80 year old woman through a table. I beat up a grandmother. Mark Henry had sex with a grandmother, an 80 year old woman. My point is, in this art form of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, there's anything and everything and that's one the beauties of it. But, if you don't want your kids watching it, then shut the TV off."

Bully Ray explained he thinks the idea behind Moxley and Allin's fish tank spot came from the piranha death match concept in Japan that wrestlers like Mitsuhiro Matsunaga were involved in. He said he's so desensitized to things like that with AEW, and from all of professional wrestling. He reiterated that if a kid is up at midnight watching an AEW pay-per-view, that's on parents or whoever is allowing them to watch the show.