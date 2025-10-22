Bully Ray Lays Out How AEW Can Turn Moxley Face After WrestleDream 2025

It can be argued that Jon Moxley and the Death Riders are at a bit of a crossroads. After dominating AEW for almost a year, the group has suffered two setbacks over the last few months, with Moxley losing the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page at All In, and then quitting against Darby Allin in an I Quit match this past weekend at WrestleDream. That last defeat, following Moxley's vow that he would never quit, particularly stings, and one could argue calls into question his entire aura within his stable.

As is the case most big defeats in wrestling, it also opens the door for Moxley to disappear into the shadows for awhile and return later with a new focus. Alas, Bully Ray doesn't believe that will happen. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer cited the fact that Moxley didn't go away after losing to Page as a sign that he is likely to stick around on TV. That's not the worst thing in the world, however, as Bully laid out a path he believes AEW can take to end Moxley's heel run and turn him back babyface.

"So now we get Moxley losing to Darby, to the Sharpshooter and ... the bat, the Coffin Drop, the Sharpshooter," Bully said. "Now, Moxley should screw off again. But I see a very good reason for Moxley not to go home yet. ... If Moxley is going to stick around because AEW has main event roster issues with injuries and people not being on TV right now, ... it is time for AEW to tell the story of Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, and how Renee finally gets in Jon's ear. ... Behind every man is a stronger woman. Renee needs to be that stronger woman. If somebody can turn Jon Moxley back into a babyface, it is Renee Paquette."

