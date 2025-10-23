AJ Lee Explains WWE Absence Since Wrestlepalooza, Promises Becky Lynch She'll Be Back

It's been over a month since AJ Lee has been seen on WWE television, with her most recent appearance taking place at Wrestlepalooza when she and her husband CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in tag team action. Following the event, it seemed like Lee was in line to wrestle Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but her recent absence prompted fans to question if she had picked up an injury. Thankfully, in a now deleted Facebook post, Lee shared an update on her hiatus from the ring and assured fans that she's healthy.

"On a book tour. Not injured, but I appreciate the concern. Also, thanks Becky Lynch for keeping the title warm for me. Momma will be back, soon."

Earlier this year, Lee released a comic book titled "Day of the Dead Girl, Volume 1," which she co-wrote with American actress Aimee Garcia. Both writers have worked on several comic books together for the past six years, and co-founded their own media company in 2020 under the name Scrappy Heart Productions. Lee's most famous project is arguably the book she released in 2017 called "Crazy Is My Superpower," which follows her journey living with bipolar disorder and battling mental illness.

As for Lynch, her most recent challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship has been Maxxine Dupri, who has scored two wins over "The Man" without the title changing hands due to both victories occurring via Disqualification and Count Out. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Dupri will get another shot at the title, or if Lee will be Lynch's next challenger upon her imminent return.