Zaria Reflects On One Year With WWE, Upcoming Singles PLE Debut At NXT Halloween Havoc

During this weekend's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria will step in for her injured tag team partner Sol Ruca to wrestle Blake Monroe, with Ruca's NXT Women's North American Championship on the line. It'll be Zaria's first singles match on a PLE, and it happens to be taking place just over a year after she made her debut for the company at last year's Halloween Havoc. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Zaria reflected on the past year and shared her excitement for the match on Saturday.

"I've accomplished more than I thought I would in just a year," Zaria wrote. "Iron Survivor, ladder match at Stand and Deliver, tag championship match at Evolution, debuting on Smackdown and now I get to have my first singles championship match at Halloween Havoc."

Zaria also acknowledged the fact that she'll be defending a title that doesn't belong to her. She stated that Ruca means a lot to her, especially due to her support over the past year. Ruca announced during Tuesday's "NXT" that she'd be unable to defend the title against Monroe due to an injury, with Zaria offering herself up to defend it instead. Ruca agreed, with NXT GM Ava making it official.

"Defending the NA Championship for Sol is a definitive moment for ZaRuca," Zaria continued. "This moment means everything to me. I won't let you down."

A native of Australia, Zaria began her wrestling career in late 2020 and spent the next few years working across that country's independent scene. She took part in a WWE tryout in February 2024. The next day, she learned from fellow Aussie, Grayson Waller, that the company was interested in signing her.

Zaria and Ruca have been tag team partners since last December. The two recently challenged Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on "WWE SmackDown" but came up short.