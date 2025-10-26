What It Means When Wrestlers Stomp Before A Move

If ever there was a profession that would feature a whole lot of stomping, professional wrestling would be that profession. For starters, how many wrestling shows have featured at least one wrestler stomping their way to the ring, either furious over something their opponent/rival has done, or because they happened to be Bill Goldberg or Ryback, and that's just what those guys did as they made their entrance. In recent years though, stomps have become an integral part of some wrestler's offense. For example, talents such as Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley have become known for using the Curb Stomp as a finisher and/or set up move, while the likes of Finn Balor, Dragon Lee, and others have perfected the Double Stomp move, confirming the move has come a long way since lucha legend Perro Aguayo first adopted it during his heyday.

But there is one stomp in wrestling that largely goes unnoticed, and for good reason, given it isn't a Curb Stomp, a Double Stomp, someone stomping to the ring, or really anything anybody would think of at all if it wasn't pointed out. This, of course, is the stomp that many a wrestler has made when they've thrown a punch. If this seems confusing, that's understandable. Anyone who has, fortunately or unfortunately, had to throw a punch in their life knows that they don't have to stomp their feet when doing so in order to land a blow. Throwing a punch can easily be done when standing still, and even if someone has to step forward slightly, a stomp isn't required any more than just a slight shuffling of the feet. So it begs a question; why do wrestlers stomp their feet before a punch? And does this have something to do with all those other secret signals in wrestling? The answer is yes...and also not quite. But mostly yes.