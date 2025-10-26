Je'Von Evans Reflects On Viral WWE NXT Stunt

This past August, at WWE NXT Heatwave, Je'Von Evans and Oba Femi attracted widespread attention on social media through a particular spot in their main event title match. Femi threw Evans out of the ring and into the commentary table, eventually going on to retain the WWE NXT Championship. Appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," Evans shared his reaction to the match, revealing how the idea for the toss evolved over time.

"At first, Oba was going to throw me – just do a regular pizza toss that was going to lead into the finish," Evans said. "I remember going for my splash and he moved, and I'm facing the table, and I'm looking at the table. Obi picks me up and I'm like, 'Hey. Through the table. Through the table. Through the table.'"

Evans felt inspired to go the extra mile after having another high-flying moment go viral during a "WWE NXT" match against Trick Williams just days earlier. The impromptu call turned out for the best, as Evans wasn't seriously hurt during the landing, while the moment exploded in views online. Though Evans wasn't injured in either spot, it's safe to say that the high-risk offense takes a toll on the body. In particular, Evans recalled the "NXT" TV spot as the more painful of the two.

"It literally knocked the wind out of me," Evans continued. "When I hit the floor, in my head, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm probably about to retire soon.' ... I was so sore."

While Evans was unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Championship from Femi, he bounced back rather quickly. The wrestler was most recently in action at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, teaming up with tag partner Leon Slater against AAA stars La Parka and Mr. Iguana.

