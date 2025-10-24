Tommy Dreamer Calls Fans 'Fickle' Over Live Reaction To WWE Raw Match

Tommy Dreamer was surprised by the reaction of fans during this past week's "WWE Raw" main event.

The main event featured a #1 contender's battle royale for the World Heavyweight Championship, which was won by Jey Uso. Dreamer, on "Busted Open," said that the crowd switched their allegiances quickly, which didn't sit well with him.

"When Jey eliminated Jimmy, who helped his twin brother out twice. When that moment [happened], I watched people stand, put their hands on their head, and be like, [gasps]. I was just like, 'Oh my god, they're turning Jey heel.' And then when Dominik, the heel, knocks him down, and he's going to 619 Jey, they're cheering for Dominik. And then when Jey comes, Dominik comes running, and Jey eliminates Dominik, they cheer louder for Jey. And I'm like, wait a minute. You almost just hated this guy. Now you love him for throwing out somebody you loved two seconds ago? So are you that fickle?" he asked.

LaGreca attributed the reaction to inconsistent booking, pointing out that WWE hasn't clearly defined whether Dominik is a heel or babyface, especially since he's feuding with fellow heel Rusev. Dreamer, however, argued that this isn't a Triple H problem, noting that similar issues existed under Vince McMahon and pointing to the split reactions John Cena received.

"This is actually a Vince thing with John Cena. [They said] We're just going to go with it. We're going to go with what the fans are deciding. And even John Cena was like, 'Hey, if they boo, they boo. If they cheer, they cheer.' And in a reactionary business, it's something," Dreamer added.

The former WWE star was also not a fan of what CM Punk — who was on commentary for the match — said about Jey eliminating Jimmy. Punk praised the former World Heavyweight Champion for removing his brother from the match, which Dreamer felt was not something a babyface should say.