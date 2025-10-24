Becky Lynch Blames Ref Jessika Carr For WWE Raw Loss To Maxxine Dupri, Carr Responds

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has accused Maxxine Dupri of trying to injure her, and also said that referee Jessika Carr should've disqualified her.

On this week's "WWE Raw," Lynch faced Dupri in a singles match, and the latter won by disqualification after the Irish star attacked her with the title. Following the match, Lynch took to social media and said that Maxxine used an "illegal" move in the match.

"I thought it was very important that I address the nation of the WWE universe. Last night there's been some chatter about my conduct, as if I acted in an unsportsmanly-like manner which I can tell you is absolutely untrue. In the match, clear as day, everybody saw it, Maxxine closed fist punch to my face. An illegal maneuver. Jessika Carr should have disqualified her," said Lynch.

Lynch further went on to allege that Dupri's nails — which she called an illegal object — caused her busted lip, and that's the reason why she decided to get herself disqualified.

"What's more, an illegal maneuver with an illegal object. I have verified this through experts, through nail technicians. They have verified that the nails that Maxxine Dupri was wearing would cause intense damage to the lip. Something that I said, okay that's it, you know what, I've had enough. I'm not going to stoop to any — I'm not going to stoop to a level that is not my highest self. So I took myself out of there. I took a walk and I said, okay, that's enough. I'm not going to stoop any lower and she wouldn't have it. She wouldn't let me go."

Referee Carr hit back at the women's Intercontinental Champion, stating that Lynch has tried every which way to keep her title, and that she herself should be the one to be blamed for the loss.

I don't say a lot or stir up issues....but it's wild that someone keeps talking about me....when all they've been doing is tapping out, getting counted out, and taking the easy way out by getting disqualified. But I'm the problem? 🤔 — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) October 22, 2025

Prior to this week's win, Maxxine had also previously secured a win over Lynch by count-out on the October 6 edition of the show.