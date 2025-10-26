Bully Ray Takes Issue With WWE Creative Plans For John Cena's Final Match

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, emanating from Washington, D.C on December 13, will officially mark the end of John Cena's in-ring career. For such an occasion, however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes WWE should elevate the stage, perhaps to the grandest of them all.

"Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. That's cool, I like it. I don't love it," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "It's not Madison Square Garden and it's not WrestleMania. It's Saturday Night Main Event. Maybe the President of the United States will be there. Wow, the President of the United States showed up to see John Cena's last match. That's cool. It ain't Madison Square Garden and it ain't WrestleMania."

With Cena being a record-setting 17-time world champion and a highly impactful player in WWE's history, Ray asserts that the entire event surrounding his retirement match should be dedicated to him. Furthermore, Ray maintains that Cena's sendoff should be reserved for WrestleMania, WWE's largest show of the year.

"That moment you're talking about, I would back that time out at Mania. You could do anything you want at WrestleMania. Once you got the byes, once you got the asses in the seats, you could do whatever you want. [Potentially] John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania. I mean, this is the WWE. They think big. At this juncture, it doesn't feel as big just because of the location."

While still unconfirmed by WWE, reports indicate that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is penciled in as Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. GUNTHER has remained off television following his loss to CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam, which reportedly included an angle to write him off for a legitimate surgery. Cena's next appearance will take him to his home turf in Boston, Massachusetts for the November 10 edition of "WWE Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.