Tony Khan Thinks This WWE HOFer Had 'The Best Retirement Match Ever'

Retirement tours and matches have been on trend in recent years as some of the biggest stars in the industry have either hung up their boots, or are on the road to calling time on their careers. During a recent interview with "3NT Wrestling," AEW President Tony Khan touched on the recent string of retirements in wrestling, and with AEW returning to the city of Greensboro, North Carolina for their annual Blood and Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite," Khan praised the match that headlined the last show AEW did in the city, which he believes is the greatest retirement match of all time.

"Sting went undefeated his entire run, for three years, from Revolution 2021 to Revolution 2024, Sting won every match he was in teaming with Darby Allin. They retired as World Tag Team Champions, and of course Darby Allin competes at the top level in AEW to this day, but Sting went out on top, defeating The Young Bucks to retain the World Tag Team Titles in one of the greatest matches, and I think the greatest retirement match ever."

Sting wasn't the only wrestling legend who was involved in the Revolution 2024 main event as he was helped out by both Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat, two men who have a lot of history in Greensboro and with Sting, which is something that Khan sees as a huge moment for him as a promoter and a fan. "It was so amazing to have Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat there. I don't think you can tell the history of wrestling in North Carolina without Ric Flair. I have so much respect for Ric, and Ric is such a huge part of Sting's career. I happened to have the privilege of working with Sting, Ric Flair, and Ricky Steamboat on that retirement match, and having Flair and Steamboat involved in Sting's retirement match here in AEW, that was probably the greatest moment ever."

