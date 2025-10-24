Health Update On AEW Star Kota Ibushi Following Leg Fracture

AEW's "Golden Star" Kota Ibushi is heading towards the path of what he promises to be a golden recovery, as the former and inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was released from the hospital following successful surgery to repair his broken leg.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ibushi was released from the hospital this past week. At this time, he is confined to a wheelchair, and will have to relearn how to walk, run, and jump, which the star said prior to his surgery will take roughly two years for him to be on the mend and back in a wrestling ring. But through wishful thinking, he wants to contradict what doctors have told him and come back sooner than anticipated. Ibushi thanked AEW President Tony Khan, Michael Nakazawa, and Golden Lovers tag team partner, Kenny Omega, for all of their help during this rather difficult stage in his life. In addition, Ibushi mentioned his body is going through rapid changes, including reports of significant weight loss of 27.3 pounds and skinnier legs.

Ibushi's unfortunate injury occurred during a scheduled match earlier this month on "AEW Collision" against Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. While on the top rope, Ibushi slipped after his leg gave out and fell to the outside. He was then stretchered out. This is the second long-term injury Ibushi has sustained since joining AEW in 2023. In January of 2024, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion suffered a double whammy, as he broke both of his ankles in a contest with Naomichi Marufuji at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event. After being granted a new work visa and officially documented as medically cleared, Ibushi returned to AEW in June of this year.