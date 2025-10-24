Women's Champ Jacy Jayne Sizes Up Tatum Paxley Ahead Of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Match

Back in May, Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she dethroned Stephanie Vaquer as the NXT Women's Champion. Looking ahead at "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc, Jayne believes Tatum Paxley has the potential to do the same to her. While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Jayne shared her honest assessment of Paxley, who is next in line for an NXT Women's Championship match.

"I think Tatum is a great worker," Jayne said. "I think she's super unique. She's a great character. She knows what she's doing. I definitely don't underestimate her at all. Like [Tommy Dreamer] said, nobody thought I was going to win, so who am I to say someone like Tatum can't win? I'd be foolish to say that.

"I think me and Tatum have very similar stories too where we both have been counted out for so long and nobody really took us seriously or took us as main eventers. Now we're out here against each other, showing the world what you thought of us, we're capable of so much more. So I'm very excited to step in the ring with Tatum. I think we're going to have a great match, but I'm not going to take it easy on her at all. You're gonna have to really do some damage to take this title off of me."

According to Jayne, Paxley is one of "NXT's" most underrated talents. As evidenced in her passionate promo on this week's "NXT," however, she is still capable of taking her career to the next level, possibly starting at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 25.

Currently, Paxley is aligned with The Culling, which includes her tag team partner Izzi Dame. On "NXT," Paxley vowed to bring the NXT Women's Championship to all of The Culling. Jayne, on the other hand, aims to keep the title in the possession of her stable, Fatal Influence.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.