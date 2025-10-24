Backstage Injury Update On AEW's Jay White Following Cryptic Social Media Post

AEW star "Switchblade" Jay White hasn't had the best luck with injuries during his two-and-a-half year run with the company, and just as he looked to be one of the favorites to win the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, he was pulled from the competition after suffering a hand injury that required surgery. However, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion got AEW fans talking recently thanks to a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many people believing that a return to AEW is not far away for "The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling."

Unfortunately, those beliefs couldn't be further from the truth according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who touched on White's injury status during a recent Q&A session. Sapp claimed that White is not ready to return right now, and that the post on X was likely the AEW star just having some fun to get people talking. Sapp also noted that on top of the hand injury that needed surgery, White had also been dealing with a shoulder injury that required attention, but that has reportedly been taken care of. Overall, White is likely to be out of action until 2026, with an official timeframe regarding his return yet to be set in stone.

White's faction, the Bang Bang Gang (also known as Bullet Club Gold) have seemingly been cursed with injuries over the past few years. For example, Juice Robinson has collectively missed over a year of action since signing with AEW in 2022, with his return at All In Texas coming off the back of an eight month lay-off due to a broken fibula. Colten Gunn's situation has been even worse as he and his brother Austin also returned to AEW at All In Texas after nearly a year away from the company, but in their first match back as a team, Colten suffered a serious knee injury, leaving Austin and Robinson to fend for themselves.