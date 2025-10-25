Ex-WWE Star D-Von Dudley Reflects On TLC Match With Hardys At TNA Bound For Glory
It was the end of an era at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 as The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz (known by TNA fans as Team 3D) faced off one more time in a tag team tables match that effectively turned into a TLC match by the time it was over. The match was significant for D-Von Dudley in particular as it was his first match in over a year, and his first televised match since 2023. Video Gamer caught up with the WWE Hall of Famer to see if he was still feeling the effects of the match. "I feel great," D-Von said. "I'm sore, yes. But that's expected when you haven't been in the ring in three years. And then prior to the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling, it was seven years."
D-Von went on to reveal that he had been taking boxing lessons in preparation for the match, not because he was going to get in a fist fight with Matt and Jeff Hardy, but because he was looking to improve his footwork and cardio. This proved to be a stroke of genius for the WWE Hall of Famer as he now feels the best he has felt in years.
"It was great cardio. I was salivating at the mouth, drool coming out of my mouth, snot coming out of my nose, but doing rounds of boxing was one of the ways I've been keeping my cardio up. Flipping tires, doing the ropes, things like that. So it was a grueling six months when I put my body through just to do what we did. But it was all worth it. I hadn't done it in years and I was happy to have started doing that. I felt like the old D-Von and I'm just glad it's over."
One Final Table Had Been In The Works For A While
The idea of having two of the most famous tag teams of all time going at it one final time has been a topic of discussion for many years. Talks naturally ramped up when Adam "Edge" Copeland joined AEW in 2023 as his former partner Christian Cage and The Hardy Boyz were all in the company at the time. However, both Matt and Jeff left AEW in 2024, which in turn opened the door for The Dudley Boyz to try and put something together with their greatest rivals, and according to D-Von, TNA had the match in mind throughout all of 2025.
"I think talks started in January. I got the phone call from Bubba sometime in February and he asked me if I could still go. And that was the thing. He said, 'can you still go?' Of course I can still go. When he said he wanted one last match with the Hardys, I said 'oh, here we go.' Just for the fact that when you wrestle with the Hardys, you've got to come prepared, you've got to be ready. And I wanted to make sure that that was going to be the case if I took this on, which is why I started training as soon as I found out. I knew how long it would take me to get back into shape and to do what I had to do, but it worked and I'm happy about it."
Unfortunately for The Dudley Boyz, it was Matt and Jeff who ran out victorious, retaining both the TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Championships in the process, and now that D-Von has confirmed that he is fully retired, The Hardy Boyz will have the bragging rights for the rest of their careers.
