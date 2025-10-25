Ex-WWE Star D-Von Dudley Reflects On TLC Match With Hardys At TNA Bound For Glory

It was the end of an era at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 as The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz (known by TNA fans as Team 3D) faced off one more time in a tag team tables match that effectively turned into a TLC match by the time it was over. The match was significant for D-Von Dudley in particular as it was his first match in over a year, and his first televised match since 2023. Video Gamer caught up with the WWE Hall of Famer to see if he was still feeling the effects of the match. "I feel great," D-Von said. "I'm sore, yes. But that's expected when you haven't been in the ring in three years. And then prior to the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling, it was seven years."

D-Von went on to reveal that he had been taking boxing lessons in preparation for the match, not because he was going to get in a fist fight with Matt and Jeff Hardy, but because he was looking to improve his footwork and cardio. This proved to be a stroke of genius for the WWE Hall of Famer as he now feels the best he has felt in years.

"It was great cardio. I was salivating at the mouth, drool coming out of my mouth, snot coming out of my nose, but doing rounds of boxing was one of the ways I've been keeping my cardio up. Flipping tires, doing the ropes, things like that. So it was a grueling six months when I put my body through just to do what we did. But it was all worth it. I hadn't done it in years and I was happy to have started doing that. I felt like the old D-Von and I'm just glad it's over."