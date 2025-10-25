WWE SmackDown 10/24/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Tonight had all of the ingredients for a really enjoyable contest pitting fresh United States Champion Ilja Dragunov against a fresh and new challenger, one that wasn't necessarily a regular feature on "SmackDown" or tied to any ongoing program – which, just throwing this out there, could have been done anywhere else in the two-hour show. Alas, Aleister Black followed up his challenge against Sami Zayn earlier this month with a second bite at the belt-shaped cherry around Dragunov's waist. That's not to say he was a terrible choice, nor is it to say he had no reason to answer the challenge. It's just personally, in this writer's opinion, he didn't really encapsulate the excitement that comes with the Open Challenge; especially since it was Dragunov's first defense.

The match itself also wasn't something to really complain about, there was great back-and-forth action with some very close near-falls, a solid sense of fighting psychology, and then the very predictable interference from Damian Priest to continue their feud. Black is also a familiar face for Dragunov, having last worked with one another almost a decade ago in WXW. It is purely that his entrance brought about a, "Ah, yeah. Aleister, fair play," rather than any form of, "Wow, okay. This is an open challenge." And then to have the match eventually fall secondary to a feud that didn't really need the match to continue it, and to know that was likely going to be the case, just made everything feel inconsequential even in the moment. It is worth noting that Zelina Vega brings a different presence to Black in the ring, although again it feels like a waste of her talents to relegate her into a secondary role, so only time will tell whether than turns into something for the better in the long term.

Written by Max Everett