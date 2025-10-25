Paul Walter Hauser Talks Wrestling Tribalism, Contrasts Tony Khan With Vince McMahon

Despite being a Hollywood actor, landing a role in "The Fantastic Four" and winning awards for movies like "Richard Jewell," Paul Walter Hauser still makes pro wrestling a priority. Hauser has made various appearances in AEW and MLW, but he also remains a fan of the industry. Speaking to TMZ about his love for wrestling, Hauser was asked to share his thoughts on the tribalism that runs rampant through the fandom.

"I grew up in a very religious setting where tribalism ... was a big thing," Hauser said. "That's something I had to learn, going out on my own and becoming a man. ... I really despise tribalism in politics, in media, in all the things. I'm very adverse to it."

Despite occupying the occasional onscreen role in AEW, Hauser isn't shy about his love for WWE, and he said he's always quick to give more exposure in interviews to smaller promotions as well. Similarly, Hauser wanted to give a shout-out to a younger member of the WWE roster who isn't receiving a ton of attention but whom he believes in putting in good work: Myles Borne.

While he is a fan of both major promotions, Hauser had no trouble admitting that there are plenty of differences between WWE and AEW, and the same goes for comparisons between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. Hauser noted that, despite online rumors, he's never seen any evidence of drug use in AEW or witnessed any "sketchy" behavior from Khan.

"I would be much more worried about Vince McMahon than I would Tony Khan. That's for sure," Hauser continued.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.