WWE Hall Of Famer Abdullah The Butcher Hospitalized With 'Serious Health Issues'

WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher was involved in some of the bloodiest and most violent matches during the prime of his career, but the biggest battle that he has faced in recent has been with his own health.

TMZ recently confirmed that the 84-year old is once again back in hospital after booking agent Steve Stasiak posted on Facebook that "The Wild Man from Sudan" has been hospitalized with serious health issues, and that he needs the prayers and support of fans now more than ever. Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing as to what the health issues are, but Abdullah was hospitalized back in July 2024 due to an intestinal issue and was forced to cancel an appearance at an event in North Carolina as he was not medically cleared to travel after he was eventually released.

All of these issues come just two years after the WWE Hall of Famer claimed in 2023 that he was feeling the best he had felt in several years, even going as far as to tease a potential return to the ring to have one final retirement match so he could call time on his career on his own terms. Abdullah said all of that with the knowledge that he would need a hip replacement at some point, but he still holds out hope for a return to the ring, which would make him one of the oldest men to ever compete in a wrestling match if everything went ahead.

On top of mounting health problems, Abdullah has faced both financial and legal problems in recent years. He was sued for over $2 million in 2014 by former wrestler Devon Nicholson who claimed that Abdullah gave him Hepatitis C by cutting him with a dirty blade during a match in 2007, and as recently as 2022, Abdullah's financial situation was so bad that his own assistant claimed that he was living day-by-day.