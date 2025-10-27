Jelly Roll Believes This Rising WWE Star Will Be The One To Retire John Cena

Musician Jelly Roll has shared his opinion on whom he would like to see John Cena face in the latter's final match before he bids farewell to the wrestling ring.

Jelly Roll, who is a passionate pro wrestling fan, has become involved in WWE and pro wrestling over the last year, and even wrestled at SummerSlam earlier this year — the night when Cena returned to the ring as a babyface. Jelly Roll recently spoke on "Insight," where he named the star that he thinks will be Cena's last opponent — Bron Breakker.

"Well, I think I've seen somebody say this on your program, and I agree. I think, I don't know if it tops it, but I think that he goes out putting Bron over," he said. "I don't know if it's — I think Cena's going to want to go out on his back. You know what I mean? I think that he's just too much of the business dude in him not to. And the question is, does he put over a heel or a young kid like Breakker or does he put over a baby?"

The musician analyzed Cena's heel run, calling it a failure, and said that he only wants to see "bangers" from Cena — like his match against AJ Styles — for the remainder of his retirement tour.

"I don't care if he talks on a microphone again. I don't want a storyline. Like, you just keep putting him in there with the matches he wants and giving us these kind of bangers," he said.

Cena has four remaining dates on his retirement tour, which will end on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event, held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.