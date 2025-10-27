Tommy Dreamer Believes AEW's Mercedes Mone Should Vacate Most Of Her Belts

AEW's Mercedes Mone continues to add championships to her collection, but Tommy Dreamer believes she should relinquish many of them to be hated even more.

Mone, the current AEW TBS Champion, will have the opportunity to add another title, the AEW Women's World title, at next month's Full Gear pay-per-view, where she will face the current holder, Kris Statlander. Dreamer, on "Busted Open," said he would have Mone win the title and then relinquish all the other championships she currently has.

"I would have Mercedes win. And just to be a bigger douche, vacate every title, which then goes to [her saying], I'm not putting everybody over but due to my hectic schedule, make her a bigger heel. I'm only acknowledging this title, almost like everything you did was a stepping stone to get to what you wanted. But then vacate every other title you have because this is the most meaningful, which then also puts that light in that title for being the biggest one," he said.

Bully Ray, who was also on the show, said that he liked the idea, highlighting how it makes her a bigger heel. But, he wondered what would happen to the titles and the promotions whose titles Mone won. Dreamer believes that the promotions wouldn't get anything in return and all they will get is their title and promotion being mentioned on television.

"But I don't know if they're ever going to get that 'get back.' They got mentioned on television, they got their title, and be happy with it," Dreamer added.

Mone currently has 12 titles to her name, the latest of which she won being the WPW Women's Championship after defeating Jody Threat. Ray likes the aesthetic of her holding so many titles, but feels that the independent promotions participating in it don't get anything in return.