Tatum Paxley Comments On Winning WWE NXT Women's Title

New NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley has commented for the first time since winning the title at Halloween Havoc this past weekend.

Paxley won her very first title in WWE and her short pro wrestling career when she defeated Jacy Jayne. Following the win, Paxley was seen celebrating her victory and said that she proved many people wrong by winning the title.

"Oh my gosh. And new [champion], finally, four years, Tatum Paxley, the person you thought would never be able to pull it off, has done it. Your new NXT Women's Champion," she said.

Paxley earned the shot at Jayne's championship on the October 14 edition of "NXT," where she won a battle royal after eliminating Jordynne Grace and Izzi Dame. The match at Halloween Havoc was Paxley's first one-on-one match for the women's title, with her only other NXT Women's Championship title shot coming in a triple threat match last year.

Meanwhile, Jayne's title reign of the NXT Women's Championship ended at 151 days, with her reign beginning on the May 27 edition of "NXT," where she defeated Stephanie Vaquer. In her five-month championship reign, Jayne defeated the likes of Jordynne Grace and Lola Vice before falling to Paxley.