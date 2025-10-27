Former TNA President Doubles Down On Nic Nemeth's Indie Challenge To AEW Star MJF

Former TNA executive Scott D'Amore has asked AEW's MJF if he is still keen on facing TNA's Nic Nemeth at his Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion.

MJF had challenged Nemeth to a match at MLP, but the bout has yet to take place since the AEW star has seemingly not confirmed his participation. In a recent edition of his "D'Amore Drop" column, D'Amore, the founder of the Canadian promotion, once again posed the question to MJF.

"Speaking of champions appearing at Maple Leaf, it's been a month since MJF publicly challenged Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) to face him in MLP. Are we doing this, MJF?" asked D'Amore.

D'Amore, in the column, also dismissed suggestions that TNA had blocked its stars from wrestling in the promotion, noting how TNA World Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will take part in one of its events, as will other TNA stars like Matt Hardy. MJF and Nemeth have never faced each other in professional wrestling, so if they were to compete in MLP, it would mark their first encounter. MJF has mostly wrestled in AEW, with occasional appearances in indie shows, while Nemeth, on the other hand, has wrestled in TNA and a few indie shows. Neither star has wrestled in D'Amore's promotion, which began operations last year.

MLP is reportedly seeking a deal for a weekly television show, with the promotion aiming to broadcast it primarily in Canada.