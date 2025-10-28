JBL Thinks That Former WWE NXT Champion Could Face Brock Lesnar

WWE legend JBL has discussed Bron Breakker as a potential opponent for Brock Lesnar, although he also argued that their similarities could work against the matchup.

Lesnar, since his return to WWE, has had one match, which came against John Cena. With Breakker seen as the future of WWE, there's been talk about him facing legends like Lesnar and Cena, which JBL touched upon in a recent edition of "Something to Wrestle."

"Yeah, it certainly could [a match between Lesnar and Breakker could happen]. Yeah, there's no doubt it could. You know, sometimes it's hard to say. You know, matchups make fights. Sometimes when you have two guys that are very similar, it's not sometimes great. Brock, to me, is better against a guy like Cody, a Roman, Seth, you know, because it's so different," he said.

JBL referenced his own tag team career with Ron Simmons to highlight that they were never matched against other teams similar to them.

"You know, when we were, you know, kind of, I guess at our peak or whatever you want to call it, me and Ron were rolling through guys, they didn't want us working with Undertaker and Kane because they thought they said we're too similar and we thought it'd be great. But maybe they're right about that. I disagreed at the time. I think we all did. But they could have a point," he recalled. "You know, it's easier, you know, for the APA to work with Kane and X-Pac because we have X-Pac to really get heat on or work with the Hardys or work with Edge and Christian, you know, instead of working with two guys that are very similar to us. I think that can happen with Bron and Brock. I think they're both incredibly talented guys, but sometimes matchups make fights."

Aside from Breakker, there has been speculation that Lesnar could face Gunther, another star regarded as the future of the business.