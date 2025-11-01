How Ted DiBiase Jr.'s Life Kept Getting Worse After His WWE Run

In terms of how memorable they were, the WWE stable Legacy kind of falls through the cracks; they weren't as iconic as D-Generation X and The Shield, didn't have the highs and lows as Nexus, and weren't as infamously, laughably bad as Retribution. In truth, Legacy was just kind of there, despite the fact that it was a stable led by Randy Orton, one of the promotion's well known stars of the last 25 years, and featured a young Cody Rhodes, years before he would become a top star himself in both AEW and WWE. And a big part of the reason the stable may not have had that staying power, despite featuring those two names, is because the final member of the group went from a top wrestling prospect to the prospects of jail time.It's easy to forget these days, but the young star of Legacy wasn't supposed to be Rhodes; it was supposed to be Ted DiBiase Jr.

A third generation star and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., the younger DiBiase had the pedigree, the youth, and the traditional pro wrestler look that seemed all but destined to lead him to the top of the card. Those points were reinforced when he and Rhodes joined Legacy, and became the only two second or third generation stars to stick with Orton, while others such as Manu and Sim Snuka fell to the wayside. But where Orton and Rhodes found success following Legacy's dissolution, DiBiase Jr. became an afterthought. His attempts to incorporate his father's "Million Dollar Man" gimmick into his act as a singles heel star flamed out, and by the time DiBiase Jr. turned face and tried to adopt an everyman gimmick, the writing was on the wall. On September 1, 2013, DiBiase Jr. officially departed WWE; he later revealed he turned down a five year contract extension to do so, stating that "depression and anxiety" played a role in his decision to leave.