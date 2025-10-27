WWE's JC Mateo (Fka Jeff Cobb) Delivers Strong Praise For Injured TNA Star Chris Bey

One year ago today, the wrestling world held its breath as former TNA World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey laid in the ring paralyzed after taking a slightly miscalculated neckbreaker at TNA television tapings. Doctors later discovered that Bey had sustained a broken neck and a spinal cord injury, resulting in the need for neck and spinal fusion surgery. Fast forward to October 2025, Bey is now walking again, with the support of his peers and fans backing him up.

On X, WWE star JC Mateo (formerly known as Jeff Cobb) shared strong praise for Bey and the improvements he's made since suffering those life-altering injuries. "No excuses, this man is a literal example of that," Mateo wrote alongside a photo of himself and Bey. "So happy to have run into him and see first hand his progress. If you think you can't do it, don't listen to me, look at this man and follow his example. Keep going forward kid!"

Five months removed from his surgeries, Bey made a special appearance at Future Stars of Wrestling's benefit show in Las Vegas, which aimed to raise funds for Bey and his recovery. With the help of his girlfriend and fellow wrestler Brittnie Brooks, Bey walked to the ring and delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking the crowd for their support. Two weeks ago, Bey then emerged at TNA Bound For Glory to announce the attendance for the event. Bey's last match, occurring October 27, 2024, saw him and Ace Austin unsuccessfully challenge Matt and Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championships.