Report: Face Off Between Two Top Stars Set To Open Tonight's WWE Raw

Ahead of their big championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, two top "WWE Raw" stars are reportedly set to open the show from Anaheim, California. According to PWInsider Elite, CM Punk and Jey Uso are expected to kick things off on the red brand Monday night.

The competitors were previously advertised to go face-to-face ahead of their match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday. Punk was initially set to challenge Seth Rollins for the title, prior to Rollins' shoulder injury he sustained during his Crown Jewel Championship match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Punk defeated Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match on "Raw" to earn the opportunity.

After General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Rollins would be stripped of the title due to his injury on last week's episode of "Raw," Uso won a main event battle royal to become Punk's challenger. Uso went as far as to sacrifice his twin brother, Jimmy, to get the title shot, sending him over the top rope to eliminate him alongside Knight. Notably, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were not part of the battle royal after antagonizing Pearce in the opening segment of "Raw" when Breakker initially refused to give up the championship on his shoulder.

Elsewhere on "Raw," Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez will take on WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship, and Penta and Rusev will face off to determine who will be number one contender for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship.