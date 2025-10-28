Bully Ray Identifies 'Glaring Holes' In AEW's Creative Direction

WWE legend Bully Ray has pointed out the holes in the storylines that AEW has told, particularly following pay-per-views.

Ray recently discussed the post WrestleDream edition of "AEW Dynamite" on "Busted Open," where Darby Allin and Jon Moxley continued their rivalry, despite the former defeating the latter in an "I Quit" match at WrestleDream. The tag team legend feels that AEW programming falls flat after an exciting pay-per-view, as Tony Khan and company do not seem to have strong follow-ups to the stories they tell.

"Personally, I'm just having, I'm really having a hard time with the glaring holes. It's always the lack of, me and you [Dave LaGreca] on the air, all the time, we go through the AEW cycle, right? And what happens? We get to the pay-per-view, and the pay-per-view is good or it's great. It's fun and exciting, and you can feel the energy in the room, and they have good houses. And then we always talk about the follow-up. And then there seems to be a lack of follow-up. Are you surprised?" he asked.

When co-host Dave LaGreca asked Ray if he was surprised to see AEW extend the storyline between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, Ray argued that they have to, as they do not have many wrestlers with significant star power.

"They have to. They're forced. They have no star power," declared Ray. "Because they need star power. They need more story."

LaGreca suggested that AEW should do something with Moxley and the Death Riders, which Ray disagreed with, instead stating that he wants to see Moxley in a storyline with his wife and AEW personality, Renee Paquette. The WWE Hall of Famer had also recently stated that Paquette could be the one to turn Moxley babyface if she were involved in a storyline with him. Tommy Dreamer, who was also on the aforementioned "Busted Open" show, proposed a different storyline, suggesting that the Death Riders could turn on Moxley, with Allin making the save.