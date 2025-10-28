WWE IC Champ Dominik Mysterio Would Be Happy To Put 'Final Nail' In John Cena's Coffin

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has urged John Cena to face him in one of Cena's four remaining matches on his retirement tour.

In a recent appearance on "Graps and Yaps," Mysterio was informed that Cena has yet to win the title he currently holds, the Intercontinental Championship. Winning the title would allow Cena to become a Grand Slam Champion. Mysterio, who is also the current AAA Mega Champion, said that he would be keen to face Cena.

"I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here. If John Cena wants some, he can come [and] get some. He's got four dates left, you said? If that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I'd be more than happy to. That's what I'm here for. I'm here to be and stay your dirty double champ," said Mysterio.

Cena has four dates remaining on his retirement tour, with only one appearance confirmed so far — his final match in WWE, which will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Recent reports have suggested that Cena could wrestle at Survivor Series: WarGames, which will take place on November 29. Rumors suggest that there has been talk backstage in WWE that Cena could face Dominik Mysterio at the show, which will be held at the Petco Park in San Diego, California. Cena and Dominik have yet to face each other in a singles match, with the only other televised match where they were opposite each other in the ring coming on "WWE Raw" last year, where Cena teamed with The Miz and R-Truth to face The Judgment Day, which included Mysterio.

The 17-time world champion appears to be a fan of the Intercontinental Champion, describing him as "incredible" and someone who was born to wrestle.