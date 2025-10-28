Backstage News On Ethan Page Bleeding During WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Match

"WWE NXT" star Ethan Page suffered a legitimate injury at the weekend's Halloween Havoc show, during his match with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Page defended his NXT men's North American Championship in a Day of the Dead match against the AAA star, where he was accidentally busted open. "PWInsider Elite" has reported that Page being busted open wasn't a part of the original plan, and that it happened when he hit himself against the ring steps accidentally. Despite the injury, the report claims that Page is expected to return to the ring and won't miss any time away.

The brutal match between Page and Wagner Jr. saw the two exchange blows using various objects. Page, the current NXT North American Champion, even pulled a part of Wagner Jr.'s mask, which angered the Mexican star. Page eventually got the win after using a powder to blind his opponent before landing the Twisted Grin to win and continue his reign with the title, which he won in May.

Since winning the title from Ricky Saints, Page has successfully retained his title against the likes of Tyler Breeze, Tavion Heights, Mustafa Ali, and Santino Marella, before defeating El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr over the weekend.