WWE Plans For Elimination Chamber Weekend Could Reportedly Include NXT & AAA Events

WWE plans to host next year's Elimination Chamber event in Chicago and reportedly intends to schedule a few additional shows over the same weekend.

Elimination Chamber will be the final stop before WrestleMania 42 next year and will be held on February 28 in Chicago. "PWInsider Elite" has reported that WWE is also preparing to host "WWE SmackDown" on February 27 in Chicago, and also intends to stage AAA and "WWE NXT" shows over that weekend. WWE has yet to announce the venue for Elimination Chamber, which will be the first PLE of 2026 in the US, as the Royal Rumble will be held in Saudi Arabia for the very first time.

WWE last hosted a show in Chicago in September, when "WWE SmackDown" was held at the Allstate Arena. A recent report has revealed that the venue in Rosemont, Illinois, could host next year's Elimination Chamber too.

This will be the first time since 2021 that Elimination Chamber will be held in the States, as the last few editions of the event have been held in Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Following Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania will once again return to the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, which had hosted the two-day event earlier this year.