WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Heading To Midwest

As the last three months in 2025 start to wind down, plans for what's to come in WWE's upcoming 2026 PLE (Premium Live Events) schedule are going to start off a bit windy, as the second mainline PLE in the new year, WWE Elimination Chamber, is set to be held in the "Windy City" of Chicago, on Saturday, February 28, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It appears the date for the Elimination Chamber in late February in Chicago is locked in, although WWE might want to host counter-programming again to AEW if and when they find out their competitor's pay-per-view schedule. Then, according to Dave Meltzer, the date could change. But for now, February 28 is a go. Before WWE holds its first North American PLE in the new year, the company will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for Royal Rumble, on Saturday, January 31, before returning to Riyadh the following year to host its first-ever WrestleMania outside of North America in 2027.

As of this report, WWE's 2026 PLE schedule will see the company travel to Las Vegas, as it doubles down and hosts WrestleMania 42 April 18 and 19, SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1 and 2, and Money in the Bank on Saturday, August 29, in New Orleans, Louisiana.