The Oldest Wrestlers Still In The Ring Today

Often, pro wrestling has been seen as a young man's, or woman's, game. Is that true? Not entirely; wrestling legends such as Nick Bockwinkel, Terry Funk, Lou Thesz, and others remained either great wrestlers or at least good wrestlers well into the 50s, while lucha libre icon El Santo wrestled all the way into his 60s. An argument would be made, however, that historically, those wrestlers were the exceptions, not the rule. And it is true; by and large, youth is an important part of pro wrestling, with most of its top stars being somewhere between the 25 to 40 age bracket. Sometimes they're a little younger, sometimes they're a little older, but that is generally the age most believe to be when wrestlers will hit their peak.

But like many things in the modern pro wrestling landscape, things have begun to change. These days, more pro wrestlers than ever before have not just continued to wrestle into their late 40s and 50s, but have continued to do so at a high level, like Frankie Kazarian, Christian Cage, Adam Copeland, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yuji Nagata. Then there was Sting, who debuted in AEW at 61 years old with most believing he couldn't wrestle again due to spinal stenosis. Not only did Sting wrestle again, but he did so for three years, in a run that many felt contained some of his best matches and was among the highlights of his Hall of Fame career. So yes; wrestlers are staying in the game now longer than ever. And some are staying in even longer than any could imagine. Here are three examples.