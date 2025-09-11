Bryan Danielson Comments On AEW All In 2025 Return, Whether He'll Be Back In The Ring

After dropping the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley last fall and wrapping up his full-time career, Bryan Danielson took a long break from anything associated with wrestling. But as spring turned to summer in 2025, "The American Dragon" began dipping his toe back in, making appearances at ACTION Wrestling's DEAN~!!!2, Ring of Honor Global Wars: Mexico City, and even wrestled a quick dark match following "AEW Collision." It all led to AEW All In, where Danielson made his on camera AEW return, fighting off the Death Riders to assist "Hangman" Adam Page in defeating Moxley to win back the AEW World Title.

Speaking with the "Kairouz Brothers," Danielson described what his All In return was like, from his doctor's reaction to him doing spots to the Blue Panther mask he wore as a disguise. Danielson did have to admit that, while he enjoyed the moment, he felt it the next day.

"It felt good while I was doing it," Danielson said. "And then the next day I didn't feel so good. I was a bit sore...He [the doctor] just shook his head. He's just like 'Bryan, you're an idiot.' And then I go out there in the Blue Panther mask. It was really funny because my wife was like 'Why did you wear the Blue Panther mask? And then you start 'Yesing!' right when you get in.'

"And I said 'Well, originally the Blue Panther mask was not to hide my identity once I get to the ring. It was to get through the crowd without somebody noticing me, right? But then, when I tried to hop the rail, I couldn't get it off! So I also had this hoodie. So I had the hoodie, I got the hoodie off, but then I just had the Blue Panther mask on."