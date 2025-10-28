Kevin Nash Thinks This WWE Upstart Is Ready To Be A Top Guy

With Seth Rollins cast out of The Vision and onto the shelf, Bron Breakker has made his next goal very clear – getting to the top of WWE as the World Heavyweight Champion. Is he ready to be in the position, though? WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash certainly thinks so.

"[Breakker] is athletic enough to make up for the seasoning," Nash said on "Kliq This." "That's the beauty of having an AJ [to work with]. I look at AJ Styles as a Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, kind of universally great worker that he's going to bring you up a couple of notches. I think that Cody [Rhodes'] work is strong. Seth has got strong work. I think [CM] Punk's work is strong."

Regarding his work on the microphone, Nash sees that Breakker is not shy about talking, which remains a positive for his creative direction. As for his character, which was recently critiqued for its lack of depth, Nash believes that will naturally come as Breakker continues on his upward trajectory.

"I'm just talking about his character is going to evolve as he evolves," Nash said. "The Diesel at the Royal Rumble was not the Diesel that was losing to Bret in Survivor Series. That character evolved, but it just takes time to evolve."

To successfully boost both Breakker and his ally Bronson Reed, Nash suggests that WWE maintain a combined sense of equality and individuality when presenting them on television, rather than positioning one as being superior to the other. "It's not like Shawn [Michaels] and Diesel," Nash said. "It's not where one of them was the other one's bodyguard and subservient. They were even. So now you've got to separate and then elevate each one of those guys separately, in my opinion."

