Dave Meltzer Details WWE's Creative Plans For Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

After "The Visionary" lost sight of his Vision, Seth Rollins is left injured, titleless, and alone; three things he did not see coming. Now, it's up to him to redesign, rebuild, and reclaim. But that's for another story. Nearly two weeks since Rollins' termination from the group, it appears the "Unbreakable Bada**" Bron Breakker, "Big" Bronson Reed, and their vocal "Oracle" Paul Heyman, are doing just fine without him. Now, the question that seems to be raising most people's eyebrows is, where does Breakker and Reed go from here?

When Breakker carried the WWE World Heavyweight Championship around his burly shoulder this past Monday on "WWE Raw," that was not a prediction, it was a spoiler, according to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The inevitable plan for Breakker will be to become champion; however, when and where remains close to the chest of WWE officials. But, suffice to say, officials do have a plan of how and when to execute it. While many are wondering why Breakker was not allowed to participate in this past Monday's Battle Royal for a shot at the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event next Saturday, it's because WWE officials thought the event was not the appropriate venue for the former two-time Intercontinental Champion to claim new gold just yet. Instead, next Saturday, former champions CM Punk and Jey Uso will have a go for this coveted prize for a second run each.

Until then, the plan is to keep Breakker and Reed as durable as possible. Whether that means competing within the tag team division, potentially carrying the WWE World Tag Team Championships, fighting in singles action, or both, these two heavyweights are prepared for war on all fronts with probable gold within their sights.