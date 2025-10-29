Bully Ray Questions Creative Direction For Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

WWE legend Bully Ray doesn't believe that WWE should turn Cody Rhodes heel at the moment, and pointed out various flaws in the idea.

While speaking on "Busted Open," Ray discussed the oft-talked-about subject of a Rhodes heel turn and how Rhodes becoming a bad guy would leave a huge hole in the babyface section of WWE.

"I don't know of a good reason why you turn Cody Rhodes heel right this second. Because if you turn Cody Rhodes heel right this second, who's your go-to heel that is going to resonate with children the way Cody does?" he asked. "CM Punk does not have the appeal to children that Cody does. Does CM Punk maybe start appealing to the 13-, 14-year-olds who start to become a little rebellious? Absolutely. Cody also has bright, colorful, the robes, kids dress up like Cody. Cody gives these kids hope."

Ray has previously pointed out Rhodes' heel tendencies, and had over a year ago detailed why he didn't want Rhodes to be a heel. If a heel turn does happen, the tag team legend stated that it would change the landscape of WWE.

"You know how much I hate cliches, especially in pro wrestling. And one of the cliches that I hate is the 'landscape of the WWE, the landscape of professional wrestling will be changed.' You turn Cody heel, the entire landscape of the WWE changes. Definitively. He is the biggest player, full-time player in the game right now. And Cody does a fantastic job. If you're a boss, Cody is the guy you want there because he gets it."

Ray highlighted various impactful heel turns in wrestling history, like those of Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan, noting that each had a clear reason, something he believes should also be present if Cody Rhodes eventually turns heel.

