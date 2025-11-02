TNA's Ryan Nemeth Reveals Former WWE NXT Champion Is Godfather To His Child

Nic and Ryan Nemeth have been appearing in TNA for nearly two years now, and over that time, the promotion has developed a working relationship with WWE. During an interview with TMZ Sports, the brothers were asked to share their thoughts on the partnership, and Ryan pointed out that there are more than just business ramifications in play, especially for the performers. The former AEW star revealed that he's grown close with a prominent WWE NXT star who's been making appearances in TNA.

"Trick Williams [was] not someone I've known in real life [very long]," Nemeth said. "He's the ... godfather of my daughter right now. We've become really close, and great friends."

Until recently, Williams was the TNA World Heavyweight Champion despite being on the WWE roster. He lost the title to Mike Santana at TNA Bound for Glory earlier this month. Though they've worked together at many of the same shows by now, Williams and the Nemeth brothers have only been in the ring together once, teaming together during a "TNA Impact" taping in June.

Commenting on how the WWE relationship will affect TNA's business metrics, Ryan shared his belief that the arrangement will help the smaller promotion grow. He believes it'll result in more people watching TNA, especially if anyone from the TNA roster happens to win a WWE championship. In the days following the interview, Matt and Jeff Hardy captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship, but the team quickly dropped the titles back to DarkState in the time since.

