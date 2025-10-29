Backstage News On Why WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints Is Using 'Underwhelming' Finisher

Since Ricky Saints signed with WWE earlier this year, he's been using the Tornado DDT as his in-ring finisher, which has garnered criticism from many wrestling fans and pundits who feel the maneuver is too common and not impactful enough to close matches. When Saints was still wrestling for AEW, he often used the Spear as one of his signature moves, but a new report has outlined why the NXT Champion doesn't use it as his finisher in WWE.

In a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer voiced his disliking towards Saints using the Tornado DDT, and revealed the reason behind the Spear not being his current finisher.

"I don't think that should be his finish," Meltzer said. "So, obviously they don't want him doing the Spear as his finish because too many guys are using it now. But I think that as far as a pick for a finish, I don't think this is a good one because every Luchador uses that move and it's never the finish so when you see it, you don't think finish."

Saints used the Tornado DDT to defeat Oba Femi for the NXT Championship last September, and most recently used the move to overcome Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc this past weekend. On today's main roster, there are several wrestlers who incorporate the Spear into their arsenal, with Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair all being examples of talent that use the move during most of their matches.

