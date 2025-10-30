Booker T Talks Seth Rollins Injury, Whether WWE Should Push Young Star 'To The Moon'

WWE legend Booker T has discussed Seth Rollins' injury and which WWE star could capitalize on it.

On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T commented on Rollins' injury and how hard it must be for Rollins to have such a setback.

"Over the last couple of years, Seth has been putting in the work, putting in the work, and then to finally get it, and then boom, got to give it up. That has got to be so freaking hard, man. To be in that position right there. I'm sure he'll come back, come back strong. Seth Rollins has always been a major, major player for WWE, and, yeah, get well soon," said Booker T.

Rollins' injury resulted in him having to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and has opened the door for someone else to take his spot. Many have predicted that Bron Breakker, who ejected Rollins from The Vision, will be the prime candidate for it. Booker T also believes that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is ready to take on that mantle.

"Is Bron Breakker primed? Yes, I think Bron Breakker is primed. Is Bron Breakker one of those guys you can take a shot at, to see if he can get the rocket strapped on him? Yeah, he is that guy. I'm not making those decisions. A lot of guys are vying for that position. Of course, CM Punk, he came back to WWE to finish unfinished business. I think that business has got something to do with that championship," he added.

Breakker, who has yet to win a world title in WWE, was not allowed to be a part of the battle royal to determine CM Punk's opponent for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, which was ultimately won by Jey Uso. Uso and Punk will fight it out to regain the title that both of them held at the weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event show.