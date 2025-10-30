Ex-WWE Star Kurt Angle Comments On Chad Gable's Career, Whether Triple H Is Succeeding

WWE legend Kurt Angle has praised Chad Gable and pointed out how his size shouldn't affect his career.

Gable has often been compared to Angle, with both the former following in the footsteps of the latter by competing in amateur wrestling before making the switch to WWE. Angle lauded Gable's talent and said that he should be a main event star.

"I think he's great. I'm just happy that he was able to find his niche. I know it's kind of identical to mine, but if it works for him, I'm happy for him. I think, regardless whether he did my character or anybody else's, I think the kid's incredibly talented. So, I think that he would have succeeded either way," he said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "You know the problem with him is? I think it's only because the office looks at him like this, but he's a little undersized. But that's not an excuse. Chris Benoit was 5' 9". Eddie Guerrero was 5' 8". Rey Mysterio is 5' 5". So, you know, someone like Chad could definitely be a main event."

The topic then moved to WWE CCO Triple H and his performance as the head of creative in WWE. The Olympic gold medalist feels that his fellow Hall of Famer has done a great job so far and is proud of what he has achieved in his role.

"He's doing incredibly well. I'm so proud of him. He's a great leader, and the thing is, him being retired and out of the business, he really looks at it as I need to focus on this business and make it the best it can be. And he's done that incredibly well. So, I think TKO made the right decision on making

him in charge of creative, and I think he's doing an amazing job," Angle added.

Angle, who had previously fallen out with Triple H, has lauded the WWE CCO in recent years, calling him one of the brightest minds in the business.