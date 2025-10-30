Why Former Star Enzo Amore Says WWE Has 'Lost Its Edge'

Former WWE star Enzo Amore has discussed what currently ails WWE, claiming that the company lacks an edge.

There's been some criticism over WWE and the shows that they have put on in recent months, and Amore seems to have recognized the issue, which he explained during his recent appearance on "Busted Open."

"It's lost its edge," he began. "It's lost its edge because there's nobody who's gonna step on your screen and say what the fu*k they feel and what they mean and has lived it like me. There's nobody that they can put out there because I was with them all, and a lot of them are my homies. And I love some of these guys, these nepos that were born into this business. And if it wasn't for Wyndham Rotunda accepting me into his life and putting me under his wing, a guy who grew up in this industry, who did not fear me, that guy, if it wasn't for people like him, I would never ever have made it. I would have never learned the business. I would have never been accepted. And you have to be accepted."

Amore added that he was inspired to become a wrestler by watching people like CM Punk, who he says had an edge.

"You've got to earn your stripes in this business," he said. "When I was watching it as a kid getting into it, I was watching CM Punk, who wasn't that big, who had an edge, and he was the champion when I got hired in the WWE. And I'm like, hey man, if he can do it, I can do it too."

WWE CCO Triple H's booking decisions have come under scrutiny in recent months, particularly regarding the usage of certain stars and his handling of the tag team division.