6 Booking Mistakes Haunting The Triple H Era

After being viewed as one of the best professional wrestling segments of 2024, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' heel turn on Big E to officially break up the New Day has been easily one of Triple H's most failed projects since stepping into his role as Head Of Creative. At one point, the New Day dismantling or turning to the dark side almost felt sacrilegious, with many fans never wanting to see them implode due to their impact on WWE's tag team division and their storied on-screen friendship together. Therefore, when WWE pulled the trigger on having Kingston and Woods betray Big E, the audience expected a heel run that was going to make the latest version of the New Day one of the top tag teams in the promotion again, but unfortunately that didn't happen.

For almost an entire year, Kingston and Woods have been inserted into meaningless tag team feuds that either lacked intensity or failed to elevate them closer to championship gold. After nearly three months, the New Day would finally be given a shot to win the WWE World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41, and though they succeeded by defeating the War Raiders, the match was lackluster due to only being allotted nine minutes on the card. However, fans remained optimistic and believed that Kingston and Woods could change the trajectory of their heel run with the titles, but the pair would only hold the belts for 72 days and spent most of the summer losing matches on "WWE Raw."