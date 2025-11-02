Tommy Dreamer Compares WWE Star To Scott Hall: 'How Do You Boo Such An Individual?'

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has drawn parallels between Drew McIntyre's character with that of the late Scott Hall.

Dreamer recently discussed on "Busted Open" McIntyre's world title clash against Cody Rhodes and why it wasn't the right time for the Scotsman to win it. He believes that McIntyre has to be an even bigger heel before he can win the title, a decision that he doesn't think should be taken by WWE and co.

"Drew would have to double down on his heeling, which I know he could do to get it over. But I look at Drew like a Razor Ramon or a Scott Hall, where he's a great body, a great worker, good looking. He's got all the tools. Why do you boo him?" he asked. "I look at it, if he would have done it that way. I'm just talking from like an office point of view, or perspective. If I'm completely changing my game plan, I don't know if I want to ruin Cody's babyface-dom by losing to Drew because I think Drew then could be a bigger babyface, in the sense of while also being the heel, because if you look at the current trend, especially within the WWE and the top acts, that is a thing."

Dreamer also mentioned another late star, Ravishing Rick Rude, as someone McIntyre's character resembles. McIntyre had two opportunities to win the Undisputed World Championship, which is currently around the waist of Cody Rhodes. His first chance at the title came at Wrestlepalooza, where "The American Nightmare" successfully retained the title. The two then had an impromptu match on the October 17 edition of "WWE SmackDown," after McIntyre's original match with Jacob Fatu was canceled due to Fatu's injury.