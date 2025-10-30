Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE NXT Star Brings The Same Underdog As HOFer Rey Mysterio

This past weekend at Halloween Havoc, Tatum Paxley captured her first title in WWE when she shockingly defeated Jacy Jayne to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Paxley first signed with the developmental brand in 2022 and has built herself a fanbase after being one of "NXT's" most talented underdogs, leading ECW legend Tommy Dreamer to compare her to one of the greatest unlikely heroes in professional wrestling history.

"She's always the underdog, no matter who she faces and if she's smart, she will go and watch the greatest underdog of all time, and that's Rey Mysterio. And Rey has won it all, but yet you still cheer for him like he's the underdog ... and the same with her. Like I enjoyed nervous energy, where when she's cutting her promo, she's excited to be out there, because you should be, because it is your dream come true," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark."

Following the main event match between Ricky Saints and Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Paxley closed the show with a promo alongside the Culling, leading Dreamer to believe that WWE is truly focused on elevating her in the women's division going forward.

"They ended the show with her. After a great card, a great main event and then I understand what they're setting up here. But like that whole end promo with her, it's like, it's going to get wilder."

Following her title win, Paxley competed against Lola Vice in singles action on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," but the match would end in no contest when Fatal Influence interfered and attacked both competitors, seemingly continuing the feud between Jayne and the new women's champion.

