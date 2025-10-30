Natalya Wanted To Look Like One WWE Hall Of Famer, Another Convinced Her To Fight

It has been a long, eventful career for WWE star Natalya; one she has decided to chronicle in her book, "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE." With a book comes media rounds, which Natalya has been doing for weeks, including stopping by "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" earlier this month. There, Natalya shared some stories she had in the book, including one where she revealed, upon first getting to WWE, she tried her best to mold her appearance into one of the top WWE Divas of the time.

"I was like 'I've got to try to lose weight, I've got to try to be thin. I've got to look like Torrie Wilson,'" Natalya said. "I always had Torrie on this pedestal. ... I love her physique, and she's so beautiful. I was like, 'I always wanted to look like Torrie.' But I couldn't, because my body's not like Torrie's."

Natalya admitted she wound up convincing herself that she was lucky to have a job, and that her role was to be a wrestler that made her opponents look good, not someone who went after the title. It wasn't until years later when another WWE talent convinced her otherwise, leading to her advocating for herself and winning the Divas Championship.

"Beth Phoenix was coming back from an injury," Natalya stated. "And she wasn't quite there. ... She had heard rumblings that they wanted to put the Divas Title on her. ... She called me up and she's like, 'Hey, I'm not quite ready. ... I'm coming back from an ACL injury. ... Nattie, they want to put the title on me ... but you need to fight the title.' She's like, 'Go try to fight for it. ... If you don't believe in yourself, no one's going to believe in you. ... You've got to be your biggest advocate. Nobody's going to know to fight for you better than you.' So Beth really urged me to fight. So I did."

