Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Reveals How 2023 Neck Injury Led To New Food Program

Since his second release from WWE earlier this year, Braun Strowman's wrestling career has seemingly been put on hold, with the former WWE Universal Champion wrestling no matches for any other promotion since his WWE departure. Of course, part of that may be because Strowman is eyeing projects outside of wrestling, as his reality TV series "Everything On the Menu," premiered last Friday with two episodes, which received a bit of a boost thanks to a social media back and forth between Strowman and Paul Heyman.

In an interview with "TMZ Sports," Strowman explained the origins of the show, which sees him travel across America in an attempt to eat every item on the menu of the restaurant he stopped at. According to Strowman, the idea came up while he was out recovering from a neck injury. With a long recovery ahead of him, Strowman was re-evaluating his life and career, and considering what he could do if his pro wrestling career was forced to come to an abrupt end.

"One day, we're on a phone call, my agent Nick, and my close friend Kevin, who's the producer of the show, 'Everything On the Menu,'" Strowman said. "And we're just hem hawing, throwing ideas out there of what I can possibly do moving forward.

"And I think they were giving me a hard time about something, one day, about how when I go out to eat, I like to order three, four entrees...Well one, look at me. I'm 350 lbs. I didn't get this way by accident. I'm still a growing boy...So we had this idea. They're making fun of me, whatever it is. And I'm like 'Man, half the time I go to these restaurants, and...honestly, I wish I could order everything on the menu."

