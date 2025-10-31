Matt Hardy Reacts To AEW's Simulated Drowning Spot

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has discussed the outrage over the fish tank spot on AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view, and doesn't understand the furor over it.

In the main event of the show between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, Moxley pushed Allin's head into a fish tank, which many felt wasn't appropriate for kids. Hardy, on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, argued that other promotions have had similar spots, and feels that the outrage isn't justified.

"As far as the fish tank spot, sure, it's not the greatest thing to see on wrestling TV, but I mean, you can say that from TNA. You can say that from WWE. There's been incidents, you know, incidents that have happened across all those places where there's been controversial things that, you know, kids should not try at home or whatever else. So there was a lot of outrage about it, and just once again, online, just the discourse online is just exhausting, Jon. If you hate something and you just have nothing but disdain and disgust for it — on top of not watching it, like don't comment on it," he said.

Hardy advised pro wrestling fans not to watch or comment on things that they don't like, and not to constantly think and talk about it online. He feels that AEW caters to a more adult audience and said that kids may not have been watching the show because it happened late in the night.

"If you're a parent, I get that. But it was on late. It was pay-per-view. And it is what it is. That is what Tony Khan's audience digs. And he is catering to his audience," said Hardy.

Hardy added that Tony Khan can do what he desires as it is his and his family's money, and stated that the spot isn't something to be outraged about, as something similar has happened in other promotions.