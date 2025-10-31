Bully Ray: There's A Way For John Cena To Lose Last WWE Match 'Where Everyone Wins'

Bully Ray has outlined what he hopes to see in John Cena's final match in WWE, explaining how everyone could come out looking good in the bout.

Cena will end his in-ring career at Saturday Night's Main Event in December, and Ray recently explained on "Busted Open" how he would like to see Cena's run wrap up.

"You're gonna celebrate John Cena whether he wins or loses, and somebody being able to defeat John Cena for his last match is a big deal for that somebody," Bully said. "That person hits their finish on John or rolls John up, whatever it is, and gets the one, two, three. And that person walks out, and John is just sitting there on his ass with his head between his legs, and he just stays there, stays there until the people start giving him a standing ovation. And then Cena looks up, and then he starts to stand up, and you're gonna get your feel-good moment right then and there, no matter what."

Ray feels that the fans won't care what happened in the match once it's over, but the person who defeated him could use that win against him to become a bigger heel. The WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think that Cena needs to win the match, but still hopes it's a good contest. He wants to see a typical Cena match, with a comeback, and would like to see someone major raise his hand afterwards.

"And if at the end of the celebration things work out, give me The Rock's music for that final moment where The Rock raises John Cena's hand," Ray added.

The tag team legend also stated that he doesn't understand why Cena is not ending his career at WrestleMania. There's no clarity yet as to whom Cena will face in his final time in the ring.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.