Darby Allin Says AEW President Thought Dying On Everest Would've Been 'Horrible For PR'

AEW's Darby Allin has discussed climbing Mount Everest, and how AEW CEO Tony Khan is glad he didn't die while trying to accomplish that mammoth feat.

During his recent conversation with AEW's RJ City on "Hey! (EW)," Allin said that his desire to climb Mount Everest was about fulfilling a spiritual journey, and not chasing clout.

"I didn't do it for clout," he said. "Tony's going to let me go down there and climb Mount Everest, and I'm going to show the world that I did it, but it was for my spiritual journey."

He joked that Khan had to be glad that he successfully summited Everest, as it wouldn't have been good for AEW if something had happened to him.

"I think he [Khan] was super stoked that I made it to the summit because that would have been really bad for PR if I died," Allin laughed.

The AEW star recently revealed that his desire to climb Everest was to prove to himself that he is capable of doing anything. He is grateful to AEW that they allowed him to do it, even though he is in the prime of his pro wrestling career currently. Allin successfully summited Mount Everest on May 18, and returned to AEW television at All In: Texas, where he continued his rivalry with Jon Moxley and his Death Riders crew. He recently defeated Moxley in an "I Quit" match at AEW WrestleDream, where he also suffered the ignominy of having his head dunked into a fish tank by Moxley.