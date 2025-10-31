Tommy Dreamer Says You Want To 'Read Every Page' Of This WWE NXT Star's Story

For four years, wrestling fans have gotten a peak into the story of Tatum Paxley, who now reigns as the WWE NXT Women's Champion. As Paxley herself attests though, her journey to the title was far from easy. On "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer expressed interest in learning more about Paxley's background, citing her recent promo on "NXT" as an alluring teaser.

"We all judge a book by its cover, but with Tatum Paxley, I want to continue to read each and every page of her story," Dreamer said. "We've all had moments where we feel like the awkward person in the room and yes, she wasn't the chosen one, but she worked her ass off to get there. Then I'm also talking about on camera, think of all the friendships she's had, think of all the relationships that she's had. They've all either got called up and left her behind, got let go, and here she still is being the survivor."

Ahead of her title win at "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Paxley recalled being alone in "NXT" after losing friends, such as Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, and Lyra Valkyria. Now with The Culling's Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance by her side, she finally felt confident that she could get her first taste of championship gold in WWE. Through it all, Paxley has held onto her doll, which once seemingly served as a her only source of friendship.

"Think of all those times we've seen a broken doll or somebody takes that doll. That doll is really a euphemism for her," Dreamer said. "She's a broken doll. When you're not that chosen person, you have to work extra hard to become that, and she does. Telling her story, you could hear the passion in her voice, and that's why fans resonate with people like that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.